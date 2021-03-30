Police Scotland is working with the The City of Edinburgh Council and Maritime and Coastguard Agency to help make Portobello Beach safer for all.

During the week commencing the 29th March, the Council will install new numbered signs on the top of the existing groyne beach defences at Portobello Beach.

In an emergency, direct experience tells us roads signs cannot be easily seen from the beach so the new signs will be much more visible, improving safety.

They measure approx. 600mm high and 450mm wide.

Numbered 1 to 6, the emergency services can use these numbered signs to plot your location in an emergency (see map).

Marker 1 – Pipe Lane

Marker 2 – Bath Street

Marker 3 – Bellfield Street

Marker 4 – John Street

Marker 5 – Bedford Street

Marker 6 – End of promenade at Joppa Road

In a coastal emergency, please dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Like this: Like Loading...