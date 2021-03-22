Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross believes that Saturday’s draw with Livingston was a point gained rather than two dropped in the race for third place.

After going behind to a Craig Sibbald strike the Hibs players rallied and Christian Doidge grabbed a deserved equaliser shortly before the break following good work by Josh Doig.

All photos by Ian Jacobs

Hibs then had the better of the second half but were unable to grab a winner despite creating a number of good chances.

With Aberdeen losing to Dundee United at Tannadice Ross’s men are now seven points clear of the ‘Dons with a vastly superior goal difference with five games remaining.

The pair are likely to meet at Pittodrie but Hibs are now in pole position to finish third and qualify for Europe.

After the final whistle Ross told Hibs TV: “It’s not an easy place to come against a team that’s been good this season. The first half-hour we struggled to cope with what Livingston do well, but thereafter we were good in the second-half and were pleased with what the players provided today in all aspects of the performance.

“They are a top-six side on merit but we came here with the intention of winning the game and we showed that with the team that we had on the pitch.

“Half-time enabled us to reset and speak about the things we needed to do better and I though second-half our play in the wide areas and our switch of play was so much better. We delivered a lot of balls into the box and we are frustrated that we did not take the opportunities that we created but given the results elsewhere it’s another point gained for us today.

“At this stage of the season it’s about competing with teams around you. It’s about making sure you at least match their result. So it’s another game less to the end of the season and we have gained another point so it’s been a good afternoon for us.

“We wanted it to be even better but it was a satisfying one in terms of the level of performance that the players’ gave. They were good today in different aspects of the game and again showed character coming from behind.”

