Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross felt ‘hard done by’ after yesterday’s defeat to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

After a poor first-half Hibs went in at the break a goal down thanks to a superb strike from former skipper Liam Craig but started the second-half on the front foot and dominated the remainder of the game.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Kilmarnock. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 16/01/2021 Hibs play host to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ Head coach, Jack Ross, during the first half. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Despite that, Ross’s side were unable to take any of their chances and went down to their second consecutive defeat.

There was some good new from Pittodrie however as Aberdeen were unable to take advantage and dropped two points from strugglers Hamilton Academical.

Hibs are now three points ahead of the ‘Dons in the race for third place with a game in hand against Ross County in Dingwall next weekend. They also have a superior goal difference so things remain in their own hands.

After the final whistle Ross who was shown a yellow card in the dying minutes told BBC Scotland: “I don’t think we deserved to lose the game. Second-half, I thought we were good and we dominated a really good team in their own stadium. And I feel hard done-by we’ve not taken anything from the match.

“We need to get back to winning ways, that’s obvious. We are trying to create a culture and a mentality around the club that we’re not nearly men. It wants to be that club that wants to achieve and achieve regularly, so we’re still in a really good position to do that.”

