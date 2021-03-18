A police investigation is ongoing after a body was discovered in water near to Linkston Way, Bathgate earlier this morning.

Emergency services including police officers and ambulance staff were called to the scene just before 7am.

The gender of the person has not been released by police nor has the identity.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.55am on Thursday, 18 March, we received a report of a body in a small area of water near Linkston Way, Bathgate.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the person.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.”

