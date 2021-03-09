Hibs have paid tribute to former player Jimmy Stevenson who has sadly passed away, aged 74.

A statement written by Hibernian FC Historian Tom Wright was published on the club website: “Jimmy was a cultured wing half who played for the club in the 1960s. A former Scottish Schoolboy international, the 17-year-old Bellshill-born Stevenson was signed from Edina Hibs at the start of the 1963-64 campaign by the Hibs manager Walter Galbraith.

“He made his first-team debut in April that same season in a 5-2 home victory against East Stirling when lining up alongside fellow debutant John McNamee, who had been new manager Jock Stein’s first signing for the club.

“Although he would go on to make a number of first-team appearances in league, League Cup and Summer Cup games, the inclusion of the vastly experienced John Baxter would severely limit Stevenson’s appearances in the first team and he would join Southend in the summer of 1967 before a later move to Broadwood Town.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Like this: Like Loading...