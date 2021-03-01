Police are appealed for witnesses following an attempted robbery on Trafalgar Lane which took place around 7.45pm last night.

Three unidentified men threatened a 30-year-old male driver with knives and attempted to steal his vehicle before heading in the direction of South Fort Street.

Detective Constable Christina Yeoman at Gayfield Police Station said: “The victim was fortunately uninjured but was left very shaken by the ordeal.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have private CCTV from the area.

“Equally anyone who recognises the description of the suspects or has information that can assist our enquiries should get in touch as soon as possible

“The three men we want to trace in relation to the attack are described as being in their early 20s and all have short cropped hair and around 5ft 9in to 6ft tall. All three were wearing dark coloured tracksuits.

“I would ask anyone who may have been in the area at the time and can assist us in this investigation to call us on 101, quoting the reference number 3403 of 28 February, 2021 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...