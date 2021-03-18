Police are appealing for information following two incidents of wire being tied across a cycle path in the Craigmillar area of Edinburgh.

On the mornings of Sunday, 7 March, and Wednesday, 17 March, police received reports of wire tied to fences crossing over the Newcraighall public park cycle track.

Police Scotland. Photo Martin McAdam

Nobody was hurt during the first incident however a 47-year-old cyclist suffered a serious injury after falling from his bike when it collided with the wire during the second incident.

Sergeant Kirsty McArthur said: “Tying wire across a path is a completely reckless thing to do. It would have been almost impossible for anyone to see the wire, particularly cyclists approaching at speed.

“This careless and selfish behaviour will simply not be tolerated and I am appealing to anyone who may have information in connection with these acts to come forward. If you were travelling on the cycle path at these times, please think back to try and remember if you saw or heard any suspicious behaviour. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1559 of 17 March.

“I would also take this opportunity to warn those cycling on the path to be cautious of potential similar incidents and to report anything to 101 as promptly as possible.”

Like this: Like Loading...