Hibs have become the first SPFL club in Scotland to join Recast, a video platform which connects fans directly to content featuring their favourite sports via a subscription-free app.

Supporters can now inject cash straight into the club simply by watching exclusive goal clips, highlights and interviews featuring their favourite team thanks to a pioneering partnership with ground-breaking sports video platform Recast.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Kilmarnock. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 16/01/2021 Hibs play host to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ forward, Martin Boyle, sees his header go narrowly wide. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Complementing the club’s existing arrangements, Recast offers ​an additional platform for its fans to get affordable, flexible access to high-quality content directly from the club, which Recast’s unique micropayment system will turn into revenue simply through fans’ viewership.

Fans will be able to earn in-app credits by simply signing up, watching adverts, sharing content and inviting friends which will allow fans to watch their favourite content for free.

With all revenue generated being reinvested back into the club, the move is one of many ways the Easter Road Club is seeking to maximise its earning potential, without further financially impacting fans. It is set to pave the way for clubs across Scotland and beyond to follow suit and more effectively monetise their exclusive content.

Recast Founder and CEO Andy Meikle said: “We are thrilled to welcome Hibernian FC to Recast and work closely with them in this landmark partnership, which will deliver greater value to both the fans and the club.

It’s no secret that how fans watch sport is changing and a model that works for both fans and rights’ holders is needed to reflect this. Hibernian are leading the charge on addressing these changes, by going direct-to-consumer with a range of unique and exclusive content on Recast where fans get rewarded for their attention and the club can maximise revenue potential.

We are working in partnership with world-class clubs, sporting bodies and rights holders around the globe who are addressing shifting consumption and payment patterns, and with Hibernian being one of the biggest clubs in Scottish football, we are delighted to welcome them to our roster of rights’ holder partners.”

Greg McEwan, Head of Marketing & Brand Partnerships at Hibernian FC said: “We are delighted to be the first Scottish football club to partner with Recast. This will allow fans to get direct, affordable and flexible access to content like never before, which will complement existing channels, including Hibs TV.

This pioneering new concept will not only allow us to ensure we are exploring new revenue streams but as Recast is a platform that gives value back to the fans, we believe this opens the doors to a new way of thinking for sports fans and clubs alike.

We’re very much looking forward to seeing our relationship with Recast grow and evolve over the coming months and years.”

Fans can now become a part of the community at www.recast.app

