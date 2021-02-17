Former Hibs’ Chief Executive Scott Lindsay has been appointed as Bolton Wanderers’ Chief Financial Officer.

Mr Lindsay, who is a qualified accountant, business consultant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS), has held a number of senior positions within Scottish football over the past 20 years including spells as Director of Finance and IT at the Scottish FA.

During his time at Hibs, he founded the Hibernian Community Foundation, a charity that harnesses the power and passion of football to improve health, promote learning and enhance opportunities for all.

Since 2012, he has supported businesses and projects on a consultancy basis, and in 2018 he acted as lead consultant for Project Bright, the process undertaken by the Scottish FA to determine the future of Hampden Park and the home of the Scottish National teams.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “I’m delighted to have been invited to join Bolton Wanderers Football Club at such an important time.

“The potential at this club is clear for all to see and I hope to play a part in helping to deliver an exciting future.

“I’m grateful to Sharon and the Board for the opportunity to join them, along with everyone who cares about this great club, on the next stage of the journey.”

Bolton Wanderers Chairman Sharon Brittan added: “We are thrilled to welcome Scott on board. He brings to Bolton Wanderers a wealth of experience acquired from senior roles within Scottish football as well as an astute understanding of how a football club plays a crucial role within the community it serves.

“Scott’s vision aligns with our One Club, One Community, One Town ethos and I am excited that he will be part of our journey.”

