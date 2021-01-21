Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue team have issued an avalanche warning to hill walkers in the Pentland Hills on the south side of Turnhouse.

A full depth slab has accumulated from recent snowfalls which could potentially bury anyone caught in it.

Photo from Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team

A statement on the group’s Facebook page reads: “Word of caution if you’re doing anything off-piste in the Pentlands (or other hills).

“ This is a full depth slab avalanche on the South side of Turnhouse.

“All the blown wind slab that’s accumulated from recent snowfalls has only been weakly bonded to the grass beneath.

“Certainly enough to knock you off your feet, maybe enough to bury you if caught and you’re unlucky! (photo taken from Penicuik).”

Before venturing out on any outdoors activity, always check the weather forcast before you leave.

The Mountain Weather Information Service provides regularly updated and detailed forecasts for all upland areas in Scotland.

