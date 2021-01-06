The Scottish Spotlight will be held online on 13 February 2021 showcasing Scottish talent and supporting artists in a time of need. Each artist will be putting together a set they feel truly represents their style.

Organisers say they are excited to announce that Russell Stewart, Joshua Grant, Indoor Foxes & Nathaniel Cartier will be performing.

Al profits of the event will be going towards Children 1st, Scotland’s National Children’s Charity, who strive to help vulnerable children.

There is a partnership with Beer52 which means anyone attending can enjoy 8 craft beers while watching for £5.95.

A link for this offer will be sent directly to you once you have bought a ticket. The offer will sign you up to the monthly beer club (£24p/m) which can be cancelled at anytime.

