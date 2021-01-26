With Valentine’s Day approaching, you might be looking for an original gift to give your significant other. Chocolates get devoured, and flowers eventually die. While they’re lovely gifts, they don’t keep and provide many real benefits in life. You might want something that has more of permanent use, rather than just going with the stereotypical gifts, and coffee machines might be the perfect answer for the coffee lover in your life.

Below, we explore some of the benefits of buying a coffee machine for your partner, for Valentine’s Day, or as a gift on any other occasion. What makes a coffee machine such a perfect gift?

It’s Thoughtful

The usual Valentine’s gifts don’t take a huge level of imagination. Buying some flowers is lovely, but buying something like a coffee machine for someone who will appreciate it shows that you have given it a lot of thought.

You can make it even more thoughtful by including some of their favourite coffees.

It’s Useful and Practical

It is estimated that in the UK, 95 million cups of coffee are consumed daily. We’re a coffee-loving nation, and there’s always a brew on somewhere.

As we explained briefly in the intro, a lot of Valentine’s Day gifts don’t last long, and they don’t have much of a use. If you’d rather spend your money on something practical, coffee machines are a good investment. If the recipient of your gift is anything like most coffee lovers, the machine will get used daily.

Savings on Takeaway Coffee

There are various coffee machines on the market. Some use pods and capsules, while some use loose ground coffee. All of them will work out far cheaper than buying coffee from a shop. You can fill up your reusable cup in the morning and take a coffee off to work with you. Someone might even keep a coffee machine at their desk or workplace to avoid spending money at lunchtime.

Coffee may not be the most expensive thing in your life, but if you buy one or two takeaway coffees each day, it can quickly add up. A study by Square in 2018 found the average cost of a drink from a coffee shop to be £2.44.

Experiment With New Coffees

Coffee machines are more popular than ever. In fact, according to industry insights, the global coffee machine market was worth USD 5.88 billion in 2018.

Anyone can have one in their home and they don’t have to break the bank. This means that more and more compatible pods, capsules, and types of ground coffee are available to the consumer for delivery or to buy in person.

Pod coffee machines can also allow you to make drinks you wouldn’t otherwise be able to easily prepare at home, like mochas or frothed drinks like cappuccino.

Types Of Coffee Machine to Buy

The chances are, if you’re thinking about buying someone one of the coffee machines on today’s market for Valentine’s day, you are looking for an option for beginners. There are some types of coffee machines that will be confusing for newcomers. What are some good options for a first machine?

Capsule or Pod Coffee Machines

These are incredibly easy to use. They normally just have a water reservoir, and a space for the capsules. Plus, they allow you to make a variety of different types of coffee with ease. Brands like Nespresso are very popular. This may be the best place to start for a beginner who wants to be able to make barista-style drinks.

Automatic “Bean to Cup” Coffee Machines

These allow you to simply put the coffee beans and water in (and sometimes milk) and press a button to get your coffee made for you automatically. They’re usually more expensive, and the types many workplaces have. However, they make a brilliant option for beginners to use, providing loads of coffee drinks at the push of a button.

Filter Coffee Machines

For some people, filter coffee will always be the favourite variety. Filter coffee machines are some of the most affordable, and they’re also easy to use. Water is passed through a filter containing ground coffee, and drips into a container.

A “keep warm” feature can also keep the coffee nice and hot for longer periods of time. They’re great for home or the office.

Espresso Manual Machines

These can be great for the wannabe barista in your life. They often come with a milk steamer, so you can make an espresso and splash it into steamed milk to make a cappuccino or latte, or you can make americano-style coffee from these coffee machines.

Conclusion

This year, why not ditch the fleeting romantic gesture and get something your loved one can actually use on a daily basis? Coffee machines are a great way to show someone you’re thinking about them and have thought about what they might get some use out of. A coffee fanatic will usually be more excited about this than the same old roses!

