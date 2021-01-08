Tonight the Scottish Cup Second Round will begin where the tournament will end, at Hampden Park.

Live on BBC Scotland tonight, Queen’s Park will take on Queen of the South, aiming to continue their Scottish Cup journey after defeating Dundonald Bluebell in the first round. Their Championship opponents enter the competition at this stage to set up an enticing encounter next weekend.

Scottish Cup photo from Scottish FA

That will be followed up by Dundee v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic on Saturday, 9 January, live on BBC Scotland. The Saturday evening fixture will kick-off at 7.45pm.

No Edinburgh based team will feature as Hearts’ opponents won’t be known until the outcome of Camelon or Brora Rangers fixture.

The draw for the Third Round which includes top-flight sides will then take place at 11am on Sunday and will be broadcast live across the Scottish Cup social media channels and YouTube.

With poor weather forecast for the weekend, any postponements will be communicated on the Scottish Cup Twitter account. There are no replays in this season’s competition so any match which finishes as a draw will be settled in extra-time, and penalties if necessary.

Here are all the Second Round fixtures:

Kelty Hearts v. Stranraer

Keith v. Clyde

Arbroath v. Falkirk

Dumbarton v. Huntly

Stirling Albion v. Raith Rovers

Buckie Thistle v. Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Forfar Athletic v. Linlithgow Rose

Camelon or Brora Rangers v. Heart of Midlothian

Dundee v. Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

Formartine United v. Annan Athletic

Nairn County v. Montrose

Elgin City v. Ayr United

East Fife v. Tranent Juniors

Alloa Athletic v. Cove Rangers

Airdrieonians v. Edinburgh City

Peterhead v. Stenhousemuir

Fraserburgh v. Banks O’Dee

Greenock Morton v. Dunfermline Athletic

Partick Thistle v. Cowdenbeath

Queen’s Park v. Queen of the South

