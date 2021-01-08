Tonight the Scottish Cup Second Round will begin where the tournament will end, at Hampden Park.
Live on BBC Scotland tonight, Queen’s Park will take on Queen of the South, aiming to continue their Scottish Cup journey after defeating Dundonald Bluebell in the first round. Their Championship opponents enter the competition at this stage to set up an enticing encounter next weekend.
That will be followed up by Dundee v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic on Saturday, 9 January, live on BBC Scotland. The Saturday evening fixture will kick-off at 7.45pm.
No Edinburgh based team will feature as Hearts’ opponents won’t be known until the outcome of Camelon or Brora Rangers fixture.
The draw for the Third Round which includes top-flight sides will then take place at 11am on Sunday and will be broadcast live across the Scottish Cup social media channels and YouTube.
With poor weather forecast for the weekend, any postponements will be communicated on the Scottish Cup Twitter account. There are no replays in this season’s competition so any match which finishes as a draw will be settled in extra-time, and penalties if necessary.
Here are all the Second Round fixtures:
Kelty Hearts v. Stranraer
Keith v. Clyde
Arbroath v. Falkirk
Dumbarton v. Huntly
Stirling Albion v. Raith Rovers
Buckie Thistle v. Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Forfar Athletic v. Linlithgow Rose
Camelon or Brora Rangers v. Heart of Midlothian
Dundee v. Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic
Formartine United v. Annan Athletic
Nairn County v. Montrose
Elgin City v. Ayr United
East Fife v. Tranent Juniors
Alloa Athletic v. Cove Rangers
Airdrieonians v. Edinburgh City
Peterhead v. Stenhousemuir
Fraserburgh v. Banks O’Dee
Greenock Morton v. Dunfermline Athletic
Partick Thistle v. Cowdenbeath
Queen’s Park v. Queen of the South