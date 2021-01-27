Police are treating the death of the 47-year-old man in Wardieburn as ‘unexplained’ but not suspicious.

Officers were called to a house in Wardieburn Street East in the Granton area on Monday evening following reports of a ‘concern for a person’

PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News*

On arrival, officers discovered the man’s body. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called on Monday, 25 January, to a report of a concern for a person at a property in the Wardieburn Street East area of Edinburgh. The body of a 47-year-old man was found within.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. As with all unexplained deaths, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

