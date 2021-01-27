Police officers carried out mobile patrols in Midlothian, with particular focus on the Flotterstone, Midlothian Snowsports Centre, Biggar Road and Hillend areas over last weekend.

This was in response to complaints from the public regarding motorists parking on clearways, roadways and pavements, causing obstructions and putting pedestrians, who were having to walk on the roads, at risk.

Police stock image. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

During the patrols, three vehicles were uplifted, 26 drivers were issued with FPNs and 13 advisory letters were sent out. An FPN was also issued in relation to a breach of coronavirus regulations.

Inspector Jim Robertson, Lothians and Scottish Borders Division, said: “People should not leave their home unless for essential purposes. The best way to stay safe is to stay at home.

“The Chief Constable has already made it clear that our approach throughout the pandemic has not changed. Police Scotland officers will continue to support people to follow the regulations and encourage them to take personal responsibility.

“We have increased patrols in our communities to explain the regulations and to encourage people to do the right thing. Where officers encounter willful breaches they will act decisively to enforce the law.

“The vast majority of people have stepped up to take responsibility and our determination and collective effort to tackle this virus must now continue in the difficult times ahead.”

