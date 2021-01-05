Police have released CCTV images of a man and woman they believe may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation relating to a housebreaking that occurred between 23 and 24 November, 2020, in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh.

Detective Constable James Palmer said: “I would appeal to anyone who has any information or who recognises the people in the image to contact us.

“Any small piece of information could assist us in our enquiries.”

If anyone recognises the people in the images or has any information regarding the incident, please contact officers at the Community Investigation Unit in Corstorphine via 101, quoting incident number 0099 of the 24th November 2020.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

