Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a van which was stolen from the Braids area of Edinburgh.

The white ford transit van, registration number SB65WGP, was stolen at 3.40pm yesterday afternoon while parked on Braid Mount.

The van has distinctive RBR Van Rental livery.

Anyone who may have seen the van since it was stolen, or has information on its current whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1962 20/01/21 or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

