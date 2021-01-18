Goal line technology will be used for Hibs’ Betfred League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday.

The Hawk-Eye system has already been used during last season’s Scottish Cup final and was influential in allowing a goal by Stephen Kingsley for Hearts against Celtic, but this weekend will be the first time it has been used in a SPFL-run competition.

Betfred League Cup

The system alerts the referee of the ball crossing the line by a signal sent to his watch.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “The introduction of goalline technology to an SPFL competition for the first time is an exciting development.

“This is a system that has been proven to function quickly and effectively time and again. Indeed, we saw first-hand exactly how well it works when it was used in the Scottish Cup final in December.”

It is a technology now also used in cricket, tennis and rugby union in addition to a range of other sports.

