A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of fire raising incidents in the Silverknowes area of the city during the early hours of Wednesday, 27 January.

Officers appealed for help following fires on four vehicles on Silverknowes Eastway, Silverknowes Avenue and Cramond Road South as well as within a property of Main Street, Davidson’s Mains and a post box on Silverknowes Road.

Police say that nobody was injured in any of the incidents, but each of the fires was being treated as deliberate.

The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later today.

