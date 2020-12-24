The First Round of the 2020/21 Scottish Cup gets underway on Boxing Day with 38-teams taking part including Edinburgh clubs: Civil Service Strollers who travel to Elgin City, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale who host Banks O’Dee, Edinburgh City who host Caledonian Braves and Spartans who travel to Stranraer.
SPFL clubs from League Two joined winning clubs from Preliminary Round Two in the First Round draw earlier this month to set the stage for these festive fixtures.
Following Saturday’s matches will be the Second Round draw, live across Scottish Cup channels on Monday, 28 December at 7:15pm, before the First Round action comes to a close with a televised game on Monday night as Dundonald Bluebell and Queen’s Park face each other live on BBC Scotland.
Scottish Cup Round One Fixtures 2020/21
Haddington Athletic v Formartine United
Huntly v Cumbernauld Colts
Keith v Hill of Beath Hawthorn
Kelty Hearts v Jeanfield Swifts
Elgin City v Civil Service Strollers
Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Bo’ness United
Gala Fairydean Rovers v Annan Athletic
Albion Rovers v Buckie Thistle
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Banks O’Dee
Edinburgh City v Caledonian Braves
Brechin City v Linlithgow Rose
Stenhousemuir v Preston Athletic
Nairn County v Broxburn Athletic
Cowdenbeath v Wick Academy
Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion
Tranent Juniors v East Stirlingshire
Dundonald Bluebell v Queens Park (Live on BBC Scotland)
Rothes v Fraserburgh
Camelon v Brora Rangers
Stranraer v Spartans