The First Round of the 2020/21 Scottish Cup gets underway on Boxing Day with 38-teams taking part including Edinburgh clubs: Civil Service Strollers who travel to Elgin City, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale who host Banks O’Dee, Edinburgh City who host Caledonian Braves and Spartans who travel to Stranraer.

Scottish Cup photo from Scottish FA

SPFL clubs from League Two joined winning clubs from Preliminary Round Two in the First Round draw earlier this month to set the stage for these festive fixtures.

Following Saturday’s matches will be the Second Round draw, live across Scottish Cup channels on Monday, 28 December at 7:15pm, before the First Round action comes to a close with a televised game on Monday night as Dundonald Bluebell and Queen’s Park face each other live on BBC Scotland.

Scottish Cup Round One Fixtures 2020/21

Haddington Athletic v Formartine United

Huntly v Cumbernauld Colts

Keith v Hill of Beath Hawthorn

Kelty Hearts v Jeanfield Swifts

Elgin City v Civil Service Strollers

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Bo’ness United

Gala Fairydean Rovers v Annan Athletic

Albion Rovers v Buckie Thistle

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Banks O’Dee

Edinburgh City v Caledonian Braves

Brechin City v Linlithgow Rose

Stenhousemuir v Preston Athletic

Nairn County v Broxburn Athletic

Cowdenbeath v Wick Academy

Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion

Tranent Juniors v East Stirlingshire

Dundonald Bluebell v Queens Park (Live on BBC Scotland)

Rothes v Fraserburgh

Camelon v Brora Rangers

Stranraer v Spartans

