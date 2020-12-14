Santa at Home gives children of all ages, from all over the world, the unique opportunity to meet Santa in a personalised and private Zoom session live from the North Pole. Up to 6 children can meet Santa in any one session and unlimited family members can also join a session to watch their children, grandchildren, cousins, nieces or nephews meet Santa LIVE from the North Pole.

Thanks to Santa’s unique magical powers (and a bit of elbow grease from his elves and the “big children”), Santa will know each and every child on the call by name and will also have inside information on them to ensure the experience is completely personalised to the children that he meets.

And with the consent of you ‘big children’, we’ll even record the session and send you a video file FREE as a very special Santa present to cherish forever.

Santa at Home is a magical opportunity for family and friends, grandchildren and grandparents, and cousins and aunts to come together in a shared and special moment online, allowing everyone to cast aside worries of the last year and to enjoy a moment of pure festive joy with Mr Claus himself.

Sessions start at £42 for up to 6 children from multiple households (equivalent to £7 per child) and you can include an unlimited amount of invited grown-ups. Each bespoke Santa at Home session will last up to 12 minutes and is a unique and personalised experience for children, parents, friends and extended family alike.

