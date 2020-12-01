Police stopped more than 100 drivers in the south of the city as part of a Police Scotland winter road safety campaign,.

The operation took place over two days and were not related to the enforcement of new Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Photo Edinburgh Police

On Saturday officers stopped 64 vehicles on Burdiehouse Road between 8.30am and 10.30am. Ten warnings were issued to drivers, and four fixed penalty notices were handed out. There were four negative breath tests, and no positive breath tests recorded.

Yesterday, 44 cars were pulled over on Braids Road and nine warnings were issued. There were no fixed penalty notices issued and one negative breath test recorded.

No breath tests came back as positive and police confirmed there were no reports submitted to the procurator fiscal.

