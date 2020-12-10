A 32-year-old woman is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Couth today in connection with an alleged attempted robbery on George IV Bridge yesterday afternoon.

A 73-year-old is alleged to have been approached as she was walking towards the Meadows area and subjected to an attempted robbery.

The victim was able to keep hold of her handbag.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.05pm on Wednesday, 9 December, officers in Edinburgh were called to a report an attempted robbery on George IV Bridge.

“The incident involved a 73-year-old woman who was un-injured.

“A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 10 December.”

