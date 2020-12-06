Martin Boyle revealed that Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross told the players that he was not happy with their first-half performance in yesterday’s victory over Motherwell at Fir Park but was delighted with their response.

After a goalless first-half where neither goalkeeper was tested to any great extent, Hibs came out and dominated the next 45-minutes playing some of their best football of the season.

Jack Ross. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

Motherwell goalkeeper Jordan Archer’s sensational save from Boyle’s close range effort denied the Australian international but moments later he was in the perfect place to receive a Melker Hallberg cross and fired the ball into the net from an acute angle.

He then almost made it 2-0 with a powerful strike from the edge of the area which deflected inches wide of the post but goals from substitutes Christian Doidge and Stephen McGinn subsequently wrapped up the ‘massive’ three points for the club.

After the final whistle Boyle told Hibs TV: “I’m delighted. Obviously it’s good to get back on the score-sheet after a while and to get the three-points and a clean sheet it’s been a good day for the club.

“We huffed and puffed and didn’t believe that we were going to score. The gaffer (Jack Ross) said at half-time when we came in that he wasn’t happy with us and we reacted when we came out and I don’t think we could have done any better.

“Today was massive. They (Motherwell) would have got a lift a couple of days ago with the points they’ve been given so it was massive for us to come here and to make the gap even bigger.

“We are striving to where we want to be as a club and hopefully we can continue to do that.”

