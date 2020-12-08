Hibs’ youngster made an instant impact after coming off the bench during Saturday’s victory over Motherwell at Fir Park and won praise from both his ‘gaffer’ Jack Ross and strike partner Christian Doidge.

Nicknamed ‘Hammer’ by his team mates, Gullan made his first-team breakthrough towards the end of last season, after impressing on loan at Raith Rovers.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Celtic. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 21/11/2020. Hibs play host to Celtic in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

Since his return he has made seven appearances scoring twice for the club and is hoping to become a regular starter in Jack Ross’s side.

Within minutes of coming on, Gulland produced a superb piece of skill in midfield, beating several Motherwell players before finding Lewis Stevenson on the left wing. The veteran full-back’s cross found Martin Boyle who came within inches of scoring with a powerful strike.

Then, in time added on, Joe Newell spotted his defence splitting run and after collecting the ball inside the area, he took the time to assess the situation before cutting the ball back into the path of fellow substitute Stephen McGinn who side footed the ball into the net to wrap things up.

Speaking after the game Ross told Hibs TV: “Jamie is in a good place at the moment. We are constantly cajoling him and encouraging him to grow in belief and believe that he is a good player and belongs at this level. He is training really well at the moment. The games we have had he has been really impressive. He was terrific in everything he did today. He looked sharp and strong. His decision making was good. You forget he is a young man but it’s encouraging for us as a club to have players of his age making a contribution.”

Doidge added: “First and foremost he’s (Gullan) a great trainer and he takes that into a game. He’s improving every day and eventually he is going to get his shot at starting if he keeps doing that. He’s really impressing the boys and he has just got to keep moving forward.”

Gullan said: “I’m getting chances here and there and just want to make the most of them so for me it’s a year when I am learning a lot. I’m improving as a player 100% and just want to impress when I get the chance.

“There is a lot of competition for places in the forward areas and that can only benefit the team and even though I’m behind Nizzy (Kevin Nisbet) and Doidgie,(Christian Doidge) I’m learning a lot from the two of them, so there are positives to take from every situation.

“When you are not playing from the start then it does get hard although the gaffer says he whole squad gets used, but sometimes you wonder ‘ do they still rate me’ and these thoughts go through your head but it’s about staying positive and knowing that the chance will come and it will. I’m in a good place mentally to take that chance when it comes.”

