Hibs have announced the appointment of four new Non-Executive Directors who will join the club from the next Board meeting in January.

The four new Directors are: Kathrin Hamilton, who is a Partner at Baillie Gifford & Co and Chair of Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited. She is highly regarded within Edinburgh’s financial community. Kathrin has already been very engaged with the club through the Hibernian Community Foundation and Hibernian Women.

Lawyer and HR specialist Gillian Hutchinson of law firm Addleshaw Goddard’s Finance and Projects Division, where she helps oversee several hundred staff. Gillian has a strong track record of helping embed positive culture and values in organisations, and has deep knowledge of employment law.

New Media and Content Production entrepreneur Jemma Goba, who established the successful production company Tanami and is now a Board Director at the Leith Agency. Jemma, who has won leadership awards, is a lifelong fan of Aston Villa, and adopted Hibernian as her team when she moved to Edinburgh. She is a major John McGinn fan…

David Davies has more than 30 years senior executive experience in international entertainment and sport, including spells as Chief Executive at Queens Park Rangers and Edinburgh Rugby. More recently, David has worked for LiveNation as European VP for Property and Facilities, helping stadium venues generate new event revenues.

Executive Chairman Ronald J Gordon said: “I am delighted that after hearing our strategic vision for the club all four readily agreed to join the Board of Hibernian. They are as excited about the great potential at our club as I am, and their energy, commitment and expertise will be important in helping us make our vision for the club a reality.

“I wanted to expand the Board to make it more representative of the club and its community. We now have a board that is increasingly diverse and that represents more sectors of business life in the city.

“All the new directors will add to the wealth of experience and skill already on the Board, and I am delighted at the team of directors we have in place to support our executive leadership in making Hibernian a club our supporters can be truly proud of. I want to thank them in advance for their commitment and service to our club and community.”

