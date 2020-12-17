To give a magical opportunity for children from all over the UK to meet Santa in the safe, socially distant environment of zoom, Mr and Mrs Santa Claus of 1 Forest Drive, Reindeer Road, North Pole NP47 2020, joined forces with Underbelly, the team behind Edinburgh’s Christmas and Christmas in Leicester Square, London on ‘Santa at Home’.

Children and their families said:

“Thanks so much. That has really touched our hearts this morning. It’s made our year. Amazing!” and “I liked how interactive the experience was and Santa’s jokes and puns.”

Santa meets and greets via Zoom.

Also, “I liked that Santa knew all of our wish-lists.”, “I liked that fact that he talked to us individually.” and “It’s made our year.”

Sarah, mum of Cian, Cadi (a Brain Tumour Charity patient) and Kelsey said: “The feedback from the children was amazing! Cian couldn’t believe that Santa knew about the scooter on his list. Kelsey found it hilarious that Santa knew she wanted warm feet and the way he asked her if it was cold in Medomsley added to the amazement of the others…

“Santa knows where we live!! It was truly a magical experience for the children. Thank you so much for the opportunity to take part in this. The wonderful things you have arranged this year are starting make Cadi find all the positives in having a brain tumour.”

Santa having a cuppa and cookie before his next call

Santa at Home is a magical opportunity for family and friends, grandchildren and grandparents, and cousins and aunts to come together in a shared and special moment online, allowing everyone to cast aside worries of the last year and to enjoy a moment of pure festive joy with Mr Claus himself.

Santa will know every child by name and also all about their best pals, pets, what they are good at and much more – all to make the experience as memorable as possible. Everyone gets a video copy of the meeting as a souvenir to cherish forever!

On until 24 December. Book now on www.santaathomeofficial.com

Like this: Like Loading...