The draw for the First Round of the Scottish Cup for season 2020-21 was made today with the help of Radio Clyde’s Gordon Duncan and Scottish Football Partnership’s Stuart McCaffrey.

Three Edinburgh based sides were included.

Spartans face a difficult away trip to Stranraer, Civil Service Strollers also face league opposition with a trip to Elgin City whilst Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale have a home tie against Banks O’Dee.

Before the draw began, Stuart spoke about the Scottish FA’s Give for Grassroots Fund.

During these uncertain times the initiative has been set up with support from charity partner ‘The Scottish Football Partnership Trust’. It aims to provide financial support for children’s grassroots football across the country.

The full draw for the 2020-21 Scottish Cup First Round is as follows.

Albion Rovers v Buckie Thistle

Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Coldstream or Bo’ness United

Brechin City v Glasgow University or Linlithgow Rose

Camelon v Brora Rangers

Cowdenbeath v Wick Academy or Musselburgh Athletic

Dundonald Bluebell v Queen’s Park

Edinburgh City v Caledonian Braves

Elgin City v Civil Service Strollers

Gala Fairydean Rovers v Annan Athletic

Haddington Athletic v Formartine United or Turriff United

Huntly v Cumbernauld Colts

Keith v Hill of Beath Hawthorn

Kelty Hearts v Jeanfield Swifts

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Banks O’Dee

Nairn County v Broxburn Athletic

Rothes v Fraserburgh

Stenhousemuir v Preston Athletic or Hawick Royal Albert United

Stranraer v Spartans

Tranent Juniors v East Stirlingshire

Ties will be played on Saturday 26 December, 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...