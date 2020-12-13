The draw for the First Round of the Scottish Cup for season 2020-21 was made today with the help of Radio Clyde’s Gordon Duncan and Scottish Football Partnership’s Stuart McCaffrey.
Three Edinburgh based sides were included.
Spartans face a difficult away trip to Stranraer, Civil Service Strollers also face league opposition with a trip to Elgin City whilst Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale have a home tie against Banks O’Dee.
Before the draw began, Stuart spoke about the Scottish FA’s Give for Grassroots Fund.
During these uncertain times the initiative has been set up with support from charity partner ‘The Scottish Football Partnership Trust’. It aims to provide financial support for children’s grassroots football across the country.
The full draw for the 2020-21 Scottish Cup First Round is as follows.
Albion Rovers v Buckie Thistle
Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion
Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Coldstream or Bo’ness United
Brechin City v Glasgow University or Linlithgow Rose
Camelon v Brora Rangers
Cowdenbeath v Wick Academy or Musselburgh Athletic
Dundonald Bluebell v Queen’s Park
Edinburgh City v Caledonian Braves
Elgin City v Civil Service Strollers
Gala Fairydean Rovers v Annan Athletic
Haddington Athletic v Formartine United or Turriff United
Huntly v Cumbernauld Colts
Keith v Hill of Beath Hawthorn
Kelty Hearts v Jeanfield Swifts
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Banks O’Dee
Nairn County v Broxburn Athletic
Rothes v Fraserburgh
Stenhousemuir v Preston Athletic or Hawick Royal Albert United
Stranraer v Spartans
Tranent Juniors v East Stirlingshire
Ties will be played on Saturday 26 December, 2020.