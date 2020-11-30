Tone Def Tony along with Paul Davey and Darryl Finch are all responsible for the Christmas Number One contender, “I Got P*$$ed with Santa Claus”.

Aided by our own Dave Albury, who sets the crosswords for our monthly newspaper, this charity single is hoping to raise money and awareness for the pub and hospitality industry.

“The lockdown and tier system seems to be very unfairly

biased against the pub and hospitality trade, who have

already been suffering as an industry sector for many years,” said Tony Donnelly, the creator of the song, and lead singer. “Pubs and pub-goers do so much to raise money for charity, we felt it was time we gave some of that back when they need it most!”

Even though they have an independent release, their song is gaining attention and made it onto the Official Charts Christmas Contender list last week, and are hoping with the support of the general public they can follow in the footsteps of Ladbaby’s success last year.

Due to OfCom restrictions, they have had to rerecord a ‘radio-friendly’ version with the mild swear words deleted, and have already started to get some airplay, including on local BBC radio. Local press has also given them some exposure, but they are now hoping some mainstream media outlets will now give them some coverage and highlight the strife of the pub industry.

Help them out by buying the song here

Dave Albury who plays Santa in the video which goes with the song.

Like this: Like Loading...