The SNP candidates for all the Edinburgh seats have now been confirmed after contested nominations in almost all of the parliamentary constituencies.

The results were announced after the constituency party members lodged their votes. The candidates are:

Edinburgh Central – Angus Robertson

Edinburgh Eastern – Ash Denham

Edinburgh Northern & Leith – Ben Macpherson

Edinburgh Pentlands – Gordon MacDonald

Edinburgh Southern – Catriona MacDonald

Edinburgh Western – Sarah Masson











From top left Catriona MacDonald, Ben Macpherson, Angus Robertson, Gordon Macdonald, Sarah Masson and Ash Denham.

SNP Depute Leader & Campaign Director Keith Brown said: “The Holyrood election six months from today will be the most important in Scotland’s history, and will determine our country’s future.

“Effective leadership during the global pandemic is proving a real boost to support for an independent Scotland. The SNP will continue to focus on what’s important to the people of Scotland, and each and every day we will work hard to retain the trust placed in us.

“Tory governments at Westminster that we didn’t vote for, led by the likes of Boris Johnson, can’t be trusted to work in Scotland’s interests.

“Our outstanding field of gender-balanced candidates will be proud to stand on the SNP’s strong record in government, and the right for people in Scotland to decide their own future.”

The Scottish Parliamentary Election 2021 will be held on Thursday 6 May 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...