Police have warned anyone sexually targeting young people online or in the real world that they will be identified and arrested.

Stop It Now! Scotland, the child protection charity that works to keep children safe by preventing child sexual abuse in Scotland offer confidential and non-judgemental help for offenders and those concerned about their thoughts or actions.

They provide support to people with problematic sexual thoughts and those who may be at risk of sexual offending, including those who are under investigation for internet offences.

They also support friends and family members of individuals who are at risk of sexual offending.

If you would like to talk to someone about your worries, you can contact the charity confidentially and don’t need to give them any details:

Call 0808 1000 900 (Mon-Thur 9am-9pm, Fri 9am-5pm).

A confidential helpline, new live chat and secure messaging service are available for anyone with concerns about child sexual abuse and its prevention – whether they’re worried about their own thoughts, feelings and behaviour, or about another adult or young person.

Callers do not need to give identifying information, so callers remain anonymous.

The charity speak to thousands of people every year, and help them take action to protect children and young people from sexual abuse and exploitation.

They work with politicians, the police, professionals and members of the public in Scotland so that everyone knows what they can do to keep children safe.

Like this: Like Loading...