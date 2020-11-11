Police Scotland are hosting a national recruitment event tomorrow between 6.30pm – 8pm, via Microsoft Teams.

The event will be LGBTI focused as they are currently under represented in the force.

During the 90 minute online recruitment event, users will learn about the recruitment process, the training, the role of a police officer and the endless opportunities which are available to them once they embark on this exciting career path.

The force recognises the importance of Scotland’s communities being able to relate to police officers and are therefore actively reaching out to BME communities and encouraging members to consider a career in policing in Scotland.

To reserve a space email:- recruitmentpositiveactionteam@scotland.pnn.police.uk

