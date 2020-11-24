Police are re-appealing for witnesses to come forward following a road crash on Portobello High Street, which took place around 2.45pm on Monday, 2 November, 2020.

A lorry being driven on Portobello High Street at its junction with Sir Harry Lauder Road collided with a cycle being ridden by 36-year-old Heather Stronach who died as a result of the crash.

Sergeant Mark Banner, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw the collision take place to come forward if they have not already done so.

“I am particularly keen to speak to two car drivers who may be able to assist. The first was in a car stationary at the junction of Sir Harry Lauder Road, and the other was in a small black car on Portobello High Street. They may have information that could prove very helpful to our enquiry.

“Also, we’d still appeal to any pedestrians who were there or to anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the street around 2.45pm to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1829 of 2 November.

