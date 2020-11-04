Police are appealing for information in order to trace 35-year-old Wojciech Gradzianski who was last seen in the West Pilton area of Edinburgh at approximately 6.50pm on Tuesday 3rd November 2020.

He also has links to the Saughton area of the city.

Wojciech is described as a white male, 6 foot tall, of muscular build, He has a shaved head, and is clean shaven, with brown eyes.

Wojciech was wearing a dark light-weight hooded jacket, grey jeans and light coloured trainers. He may be in possession of a white folding bike.

Inspector Scott Kennedy, Wester Hailes Police Station said: “We have been unable to contact Wojciech since he was last seen and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“I would ask anyone who has seen Wojciech, or recognises his description, to contact police at their earliest convenience.

“Likewise I would ask Wojciech, if he does see this message, to get in touch to let us know he is okay.”

Anyone with information regarding Wojciech’s whereabouts is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 2946 of 3rd November 2020.

