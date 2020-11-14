A week of targeted action to tackle uninsured drivers resulted in 345 drivers being detected driving without insurance across Scotland.

Police Scotland’s Road Policing Division carried out the week of enforcement between 2 November and 8 November 2020 to deter and detect road traffic offences.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

In 2019, over 7,000 uninsured vehicles were seized in Scotland and last week’s action resulted in 132 vehicles being seized.

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw, Deputy Head of Road Policing, said: “We work closely with the Motor Insurers’ Bureau throughout the year to tackle uninsured drivers, this week of action highlights the number of offenders who show a disregard for others by failing to meet basic legal requirements.

“Additionally, those who take the risk of driving uninsured are more likely to have links to wider crime and are often found to be driving while disqualified or without a valid driving licence.

“If you have no valid insurance, you have no legal right to be on the road, and I would encourage the public to continue to report drivers who they believed are not insured so we can take action.”

Alastair Ross, Head of Public Policy for Scotland at the Association of British Insurers, said: “There’s simply no excuse for driving without car insurance – it’s irresponsible, illegal and the consequences can be severe. Uninsured driving could get you a criminal conviction which can make it more difficult to access affordable insurance in the future.”

Anna Fleming, Chief Operating Officer at MIB, said: “Uninsured drivers are a serious problem. They cause a disproportionately high level of collisions resulting in countless casualties, and they push up premium costs for all law-abiding motorists.”

“We all suffer the consequences of uninsured driving. We will continue to work in partnership with Police Scotland to get as many people as possible to drive insured, so our roads are safer and fairer for everyone.”

