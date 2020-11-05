Police are appealing for the assistance of the public in an attempt to identify a man whose body was discovered in Longniddry yesterday.

Around 10.15am, police received a report a man’s body had been found on the beach, near to Longniddry Golf Club. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Police Scotland. Photo Martin McAdam

The man is still to be identified. Officers have conducted significant enquiries and are assessing available CCTV footage for any information of where the man has come from.

Detective Sergeant James Welsh said: “This is a tragic situation and despite a substantial effort by officers to ascertain the identity of the man, we still do not know who he is and we clearly want to let his family know what has happened.

“At this stage, we don’t know how the man died, he may have fallen or taken unwell, however, it’s imperative we establish exactly what has happened to him so we can notify his next of kin.

“The man is described as white, with a slim build and aged between 65 and 80 years old. He is around 5ft. 5” 5ft. 8” in height, long, grey hair and a full grey beard. He was wearing a dark blue Spray Way jacket, black jogging trousers and white Fred Perry trainers. He was found in possession of a set of house keys with a fob and two inhalers, one blue and one black.”

Officers are continuing enquiries with colleagues across the country, in addition to searching the cases of outstanding missing people.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this man is asked to contact CID officers at Dalkeith Police Station via 101, quoting incident 0869 of 4 November.

