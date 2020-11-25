Edinburgh-based Pickering’s Gin will today launch a week-long series of Black Friday deals for Christmas shoppers or those wishing to stock up on the festive spirit all while supporting local businesses.

With up to 33% off some of the most popular gins, Pickering’s is encouraging Scottish people to look closer to home while bagging a bargain this festive season.

Shoppers can also take advantage of Pickering’s new gift wrapping service where gifts purchased are sent directly to the recipient’s door.

Marcus Pickering, Co-Founder and Head of Export said: “This year has shown the importance of supporting local businesses and the lead up to Christmas is the perfect time to do so. We decided to offer some Black Friday deals to thank customers for supporting us during an uncertain year and bring some festive cheer.

“With the addition of our Christmas gift-wrapping service this year, we’ve got a wide range of fun and exciting products that we hope will bring joy to gifting during what is likely to be a very different Christmas period.

“The only problem is, we can’t guarantee that you won’t be tempted to treat yourself too!”

Fans of Festively Flavoured Gin Baubles will be pleased to know that the packs have 20% off, bringing them to £20 for 6 gin-filled Christmas tree decorations.

Other popular deals include £8 off a litre of the best-selling Pickering’s Gin and 1947 Gin or a 20cl bottle of limited edition Gingerbread Gin for £10.50.

The Save my Seat Set has £6 off with the Black Friday offer and at £14, the set comes with four gin miniature place settings with customisable tags.

The deals will be available from the Pickering’s Gin website from 8am on Wednesday 25 November and will run until midnight on Wednesday 2 December.

