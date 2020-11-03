A petition calling for Edinburgh Airport to be renamed in honour of the late Sir Sean Connery is quickly gaining support.

Andrew Morton started the on-line petition to Global Infrastructure Partners, which owns the airport, calling on them to consider the change.

SI Neg. 2001-3797.18a. Date: 4/6/2001.Actor Sir Sean Connery speaking at the National Press Club promoting independence for Scotland.Credit: Jim Wallace (Smithsonian Institution)

The legendary Scottish actor died on Saturday at the age of 90 at his home in the Bahamas.

The petition – which has been signed more than 700 times reads: “Liverpool has John Lennon airport, Belfast has George Best airport and with the death of one of her most famous sons Edinburgh should have a Sir Sean Connery airport.”

Connery, from Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, was heavily acclaimed during his career. His awards included an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes during his five-decades in showbusiness.

You can find the petition here.

