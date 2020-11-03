A petition calling for Edinburgh Airport to be renamed in honour of the late Sir Sean Connery is quickly gaining support.
Andrew Morton started the on-line petition to Global Infrastructure Partners, which owns the airport, calling on them to consider the change.
The legendary Scottish actor died on Saturday at the age of 90 at his home in the Bahamas.
The petition – which has been signed more than 700 times reads: “Liverpool has John Lennon airport, Belfast has George Best airport and with the death of one of her most famous sons Edinburgh should have a Sir Sean Connery airport.”
Connery, from Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, was heavily acclaimed during his career. His awards included an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes during his five-decades in showbusiness.
You can find the petition here.