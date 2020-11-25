National Records of Scotland has just announced the number of deaths involving Covid-19 for the week 47: 16 – 22 November.

This figure is a higher number than that announced by the First Minister each day as it is based on a wider definition of Covid-19 related deaths.

As at 22 November, 5,380 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) today.

Between 16 and 22 November, 244 deaths were registered which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, representing a decrease of 35 deaths from the previous week.

Over two-thirds of the people who died in the latest week were aged 75 and over, and 14% were aged under 65. Of these 49% of deaths were female and 51% were male.

In the latest week, there were 81 deaths in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 48 in Lanarkshire, and 38 in Ayrshire and Arran.

The majority of deaths occurred in hospitals, representing 160 deaths. 67 deaths occurred in care homes and 17 occurred at home or in a non-institutional setting.

To place these statistics in context, the provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 22 November was 1,357, 20% higher than the average over the previous five years.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The statistics that we publish every week represent grief and heartbreak for families and communities across Scotland who have lost loved ones due to this virus.

“For the first time in eight weeks, the weekly figures show a decrease in the numbers of Covid-19 related deaths.

“Over the last week deaths decreased in Greater Glasgow & Clyde and Lanarkshire, but increased in Ayrshire and Arran. They remained at the same level in Lothian.”

Like this: Like Loading...