Martin Boyle has been named in the SPFL team of the week following his outstanding performance in Hibs comprehensive 4-1 win over Dundee in the Betfred League Cup group B decider.

Boyle capped off an fine day by setting up Hibs third goal for Jamie Gullan and fourth for Melker Hallberg.

The team was chosen by Craig Fowler from BBC Scotland show ‘A View from the Terrace’

The full team is as follows:

GK – Cammy Mackay (Inverness CT)

DR – Aaron McGowan (Kilmarnock)

CB – Frankie Musonda (Raith Rovers)

DL – Tommy Robson (Queen’s Park)

MR – Martin Boyle (Hibernian)

MC – Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic)

MC – Jordan Tillson (Ross County)

MC – David Gold (Arbroath)

ML – Alan Forrest (Livingston)

FC – Stevie May (St Johnstone)

FC – Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic)

Fowler named this week’s star man as Alloa Athletic’s veteran striker Liam Buchanan inspired a terrific second-half recovery for Peter Grant’s men, who had been trailing 2-0 to Stenhousemuir. The experienced hitman struck his first on 64 minutes and completed his hat-trick 14 minutes later. Steven Hetherington added a fourth goal in injury time to complete the 4-2 win.

