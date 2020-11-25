Charities in Edinburgh are among those sharing £37,730 in the latest round of funding from Leeds Building Society Foundation.



The foundation, which works to support those who are disadvantaged, socially isolated or in vulnerable circumstances, given a grant for the purchase digital equipment and mobile phones for Bright Lights Relationship Counselling in Edinburgh so remote counselling sessions can continue



Money will also buy seven mini-portals for Firsthand Lothian in Edinburgh, to help with online games, art, craft and mindfulness sessions to support mental health.



Gary Hetherington, foundation chairman, said: “The pandemic has presented many extra challenges for charitable organisations of all sizes.



“Whether revamping technology to provide more online facilities or investing in PPE to offer help to maintain more in-person services in a COVID secure environment, these grants will greatly assist the vital services offered within these local communities.”



Applications for grants can be submitted throughout the year and are reviewed by the foundation quarterly. To find out more, charities should visit the Leeds Building Society website.

