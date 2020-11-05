An Edinburgh barber is taking part in a fundraiser for men’s health charity, Movember.



Taman Khalid, from Veen Barbers on Leith Walk and Veen Barbers Musselburgh is calling for men of all ages to book a cut or a shave with them this November to help raise much needed funds for the cause.

The Movember charity aims to stop men from dying too young, raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

To support the nationwide charity fundraiser, the team at Veen Barbers will donate £1 for every hot shave or beard trim that customers have in store at Veen on Leith Walk and North High Street Musselburgh from today until November 30th. In addition, owner Taman is growing his very own moustache with the hope that his face will raise funds and awareness for men’s health.

Veen Barber Musselburgh owner, Taman Khalid said:”We’re raising money because we’re a neighbourhood men’s barber shop, and we don’t think we’re doing enough being done to raise awareness of the health crisis affecting men.

“It’s a crisis that isn’t being talked about. Men are dying too young – much before their time. This year, our team at Veen are taking action by raising funds for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention and we hope that all our customers will lend ther support.”

Veen are also encouraging their clients to grow moustaches to help raise awareness of the charity and have built an Instagram ‘Moustache Selfie Mirror’ that enables all clients to participate with the best picture winning an exclusive Veen grooming kit.











If you would like to donate to Movember on behalf of Veen Barbers, visit the official Movember ‘mo fund’ page here

To make an appointment at Veen Barbers Click here

