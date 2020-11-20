The Hibernian Community Foundation are taking booking for their next Football Fans in Training (FFIT) course which starts on 4th January and runs until 29th March 2021.

FFIT is Europe’s leading healthy lifestyle programme, powered by football clubs in a number of different countries across the continent.

The programme was born in Scotland where it continues to have a hugely positive effect as thousands of participants from the last decade can attest.

FFIT provides football fans with an opportunity to become healthier, lose weight, and become happier at the same time.

Men aged 35-65 with a waist of 38 inches or a belly size of 40 inches are invited to participate.

The 12-week programme (plus a ‘week zero’ session) aims to help participants:

Increase knowledge of diet & nutrition

Improve lifestyle choices

Increase physical activity amongst participants

Reduce weight and waist measurements

Increase engagement in other physical activity

The programme was created by the SPFL Trust in partnership with the University of Glasgow. It is funded in Scotland, by the Scottish Government.

This programme will take place online with separate exercise dates set by instructors.

Places can be booked via the Hibernian Community Foundation website.

