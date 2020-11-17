The Midlothian and East Lothian food and drink awards are going virtual on Thursday, November 26 from 9.30am to 11am via Zoom.



Local food and drink companies are now eagerly awaiting the results as the awards have been postponed twice because of the pandemic. The winners in each of the eight categories will be revealed on the day.



Meanwhile, Midlothian Council’s website has been updated with information on the Furlough Fund and the Strategic Framework grants.



And, if you are an independent East Lothian or Midlothian business with an EH postcode, you can take part in Edinburgh’s online virtual Christmas Market.



Hundreds of shops, gift-makers and food and drink producers are offered the chance to sign up and it is hoped that the virtual market will allow businesses to show their products to a wide market.



The move follows the cancellation of the popular annual Christmas Market in Princes Street Gardens (pictured) which was visited by an estimated over two million people last year.



