Animal welfare group One Voice for Animals are auctioning off a signed 2018/19 Season Hibernian FC football top to raise funds for the Edinburgh Dog and Cat home.

The auction will go live on Facebook on Sunday 29 November and will close for bids on 5 December at 7pm.

Fans wishing to bid should join Facebook.com/ Groups/OneVoiceAuction

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home works in partnership with the Council and Police services, members of the public and wider community by welcoming lost, stray and abandoned pets from all corners of Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Fundraising Manager Gillian Graham said: “We are so grateful to One Voice for Animals for supporting the Home through their Christmas online auction.

“We know that Hibs have a huge and loyal fan base and that this will make a perfect gift for any supporter.

“Now more than ever the Home needs the support of the local community, after a difficult year with much of our fundraising activities cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.”

