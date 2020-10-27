The SPFL has confirmed new dates for the matches postponed due to this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Both Edinburgh clubs were due to play league matches this weekend however both games were postponed to allow for the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park which is due to kick off at 5pm and is due to be shown live on BBC Scotland.

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 26/12/2019. Pic shows: Fine tackle by Hibs’ midfielder, Lewis Stevenson, as Hearts go down 0-2 to Hibernian in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship, Edinburgh Boxing Day derby at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs will now face St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road on Tuesday November 24 with a kick off time of 7pm.

Heart of Midlothian will face Alloa Athletic in the Scottish Championship at Tynecastle on the same night, also with a 7pm kick off.

