The SPFL has confirmed new dates for the matches postponed due to this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-finals.
Both Edinburgh clubs were due to play league matches this weekend however both games were postponed to allow for the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park which is due to kick off at 5pm and is due to be shown live on BBC Scotland.
Hibs will now face St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road on Tuesday November 24 with a kick off time of 7pm.
Heart of Midlothian will face Alloa Athletic in the Scottish Championship at Tynecastle on the same night, also with a 7pm kick off.