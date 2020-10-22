Police Scotland are asking members of the public to complete a survey and help shape local policing in your area.

Understanding the views and priorities of Scotland’s diverse communities is important, and police want to know what they are getting right, and what they can do better.

This valuable feedback during a challenging time has helped officers identify where they need to step up their local presence, and allowed them to prioritise the issues that matter most to local communities.

Police review responses on a weekly basis, helping them to respond to emerging issues quickly.

The survey can be found here and takes less than 10 minutes to complete http://ow.ly/U2rc50BXho8

Alternatively, please contact Police Scotland on consultations@scotland.pnn.police.uk if you’d like to complete the survey in a different way:

