The Superflo mini tip range by Airflo has been attracting a lot of interest in local fishing retailers as it is specifically designed to fish the washing line method at a multitude of depths.



Fishers of Penicuik and Kailzie Trout Fishery in the Borders (pictured) report good sales of the product which was initially marketed with a 20 per cent discount.



The blurb says that washing line techniques demand the ultimate in line control and the lines are available in slow and fast intermediate tips in the standard 6ft and 12ft lengths.



The 3ft mini tip remains in the range together with a new anchor tip that is also 3ft long which is designed to maintain a static presentation in rough conditions.



Meanwhile, Brian Quinn is organising a fund-raiser for Scotland’s Youth Fly Fishing Team at Allandale Tarn near West Calder on Sunday, September 6.



Entry is £25 and there are on-the-day prizes plus cash prizes at the end of the six-match series. Allandale have full details and spaces are still available.









