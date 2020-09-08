Hibs’ Development Squad midfielder Innes Murray has joined Championship side Alloa on a season-long loan.

The youngster made a good impression on the coaching staff over the course of pre-season training and is now hoping to experience regular first-team football.

Sporting Director Graeme Mathie told Hibernian Media: “We’re delighted to confirm this loan for Innes.

“It’s a great opportunity for him to play in the Scottish Championship and we believe this is a great fit for all parties.

“I’d like to thank Peter Grant for the way he helped with Ben Stirling last season and we’re delighted to work with him again to support the development of another one of our young players.”

Murray added: “I’m looking forward to getting started with Alloa. I know how much Ben enjoyed working with Peter Grant last season and he’s someone that’s worked at the highest level.

“I’ve worked hard over the course of pre-season and feel in good condition, so I’m looking forward to taking that into the Championship season when it comes around.”

