Hibs are offering fans the chance to win a unique prize in their new monthly raffle, Inside The Box, which will see proceeds diverted to the club’s youth system.

The Academy has produced many first-team players over the years including Paul Hanlon and Ryan Porteous who have been immense at the heart of Hibs’ defence this season which has yet to concede a goal from open play.

Leith Walk – a sea of green and white

On Sunday, Kevin Dabrowski, Lewis Stevenson, Ben Stirling, Fraser Murray were on the bench along with Jamie Gullan who started his career with Hearts alongside highly rated young left back Josh Doig.

First prize will be a much sought-after miniature Scottish Cup trophy – with the presentation box signed by the man who guided Hibs to success at Hampden, Alan Stubbs.

Fans can buy one ticket for £5, or five tickets for £10 and have until 12pm on Monday 21 September to snap them up.

Tickets can be purchased via the club’s website.

